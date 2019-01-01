Fiesta Latina
Casa Guadalupe Education Center 501c(3) nonprofit, invites the community to our 7th annual Fiesta Latina Fundraiser and Latin American Cultural Celebration!
FREE admission to this community event at
Regner Park in West Bend!
All funds raised will help us continue our literacy and education programs for the local Hispanic community, as well as build a scholarship fund for Hispanic high school students in our
Dream to Succeed Program!
For sponsorship and support opportunities,
please call 262-306-2900 or email director@casaguadedu.org.