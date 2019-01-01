Skip Navigation

Welcome to Casa Guadalupe Education Center

Fiesta Latina

Casa Guadalupe Education Center 501c(3) nonprofit, invites the community to our 7th annual Fiesta Latina Fundraiser and Latin American Cultural Celebration!

 

FREE admission to this community event at

Regner Park in West Bend!

 

All funds raised will help us continue our literacy and education programs for the local Hispanic community, as well as build a scholarship fund for Hispanic high school students in our

Dream to Succeed Program!

 

For sponsorship and support opportunities,

please call 262-306-2900 or email director@casaguadedu.org. 

 

 

 

 

 

If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering, please click on this link to view our volunteer opportunities and sign up: 

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080C48A4AE2CAAFF2-fiesta2

We are selling tickets in advance for our large raffle drawing!
For a complete list of prizes, please click HERE.
Tickets are only $5 for 1 and $20 for 5!

A portion of the proceeds will go toward a scholarship fund for Latino high school youth that participate in our Dream to Succeed program!

Fiesta Latina 2019  Sponsors & Supporters

 

Champions of Literacy

($2,500 Level)

Advocates for Literacy

($1,500 Level)

Supporter of Literacy

($1,000 Level)

Contributors to Literacy

($500 Level)

 

Major Supporters